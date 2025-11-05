TUESDAYS US ELECTION RESULTS A 5-ALARM FIRE FOR TRUMP, REPUBLICANS, SAYS SENATE MINORITY LEADER

The US Senate minority leader said Wednesday that Democrats' slate of wins in Tuesday's elections delivered a clear warning to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party that their policies are unpopular and failing the American people.

"Last night was a great night for America and a five-alarm fire for Donald Trump and Republicans," Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Democrats won races for governor Tuesday in the states of New Jersey and Virginia, which also saw its state legislature captured by a Democratic supermajority. And Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker, claimed victory in New York City's mayoral contest, defeating former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent with Trump's endorsement, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. There were other Democratic victories in states such as California and Georgia.

"Last night was a sign that if Republicans continue with their failed policies, their majorities are at risk, including here in this Senate chamber. The election showed that Democratic control of the Senate is much closer than people and prognosticators realize," said Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate.

"So let me say it again. Republicans, high-cost house is on fire, and they've only got themselves to blame."

Schumer said the results should serve as a "warning from the American people" that they are frustrated with rising costs, higher health care expenses, and what he described as Republican indifference toward working families.

"The right way forward for Republicans and for all of America is to negotiate with Democrats to reopen the government and extend the ACA premium tax credits. The American people have spoken, enough is enough," he added, referring to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The comments came as the government shutdown entered its 36th day, with no breakthrough in talks between the White House and congressional leaders over funding and health care provisions.

Democrats say Republicans' refusal to extend subsidies for insurance costs puts millions of Americans at risk of losing their health care due to sky-high rate hikes, and have pledged not to support reopening the government without an extension of the subsidies.

Later, during a news conference, Schumer said that he spoke with mayor-elect Mamdani on Wednesday morning.

"We had a very, very good conversation. We said that we cared about New York City and that we look forward to working together to help the city and improve the city. I congratulated him on running a very, very good campaign," Schumer added.