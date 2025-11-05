TRUMP SAYS LOST SOVEREIGNTY OVER NEW YORK AFTER MAMDANIS MAYORAL WIN

Trump says lost 'sovereignty' over New York after Mamdani's mayoral win

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States had lost "sovereignty" after New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor and claimed the country's largest city would become communist.

"We'll take care of it," Trump said, without explaining what he meant.

In a speech in Miami a day after Mamdani's convincing victory, Trump added that the Florida city "will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York."

"The decision facing all Americans could not be more clear: We have a choice between communism and common sense," he said, casting the choice as "economic nightmare" or "economic miracle."







