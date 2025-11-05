 Contact Us
News World Trump says he may be working on plan to denuclearize with Russia and China

Trump says he may be working on plan to denuclearize with Russia and China

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Wednesday at a potential denuclearization plan involving China and Russia, but he declined to provide any details.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 05,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS HE MAY BE WORKING ON PLAN TO DENUCLEARIZE WITH RUSSIA AND CHINA

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he may be working on a plan to denuclearize with China and Russia, without providing details.

"We redid our nuclear - we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible," Trump said during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami.

"Russia's second. China's a distant third, but they'll catch us within four or five years," Trump said. "We're maybe working on a plan to denuclearize, the three of us. We'll see if that works."