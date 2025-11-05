BMWS EARNINGS SLIP 6.8% IN 9 MONTHS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN CHINA, TARIFFS

BMW's earnings slip 6.8% in 9 months due to weakness in China, tariffs

A logo of BMW is seen inside a car dealer in Nijmegen, Netherlands February 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

BMW Group's earnings in the first nine months of 2025 were negatively affected by weakening business in China and US tariffs, according to financial results released Wednesday.

Net profit for the German luxury automaker fell 6.8% year-on-year to €5.7 billion ($6.5 billion) from January-September. The figure was €6.1 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also dropped 9.1% on an annual basis to €8 billion in the same period.

In the January to September period, revenues fell 5.6% to €99.9 billion. The decline was particularly evident in the Chinese market, where competition has increased.

Profit margins in automotive sales fell from 6.6% in the same period last year to 5.9%.

The company said weakening business volume in China and the tariff dispute with the US are significantly reducing profit margins.

Q3 QUARTER RESULTS



In the third quarter, BMW's Group's revenues, which include BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, fell 0.3% year-on-year to €32.3 billion.

Pre-tax profit soared 177.9% to €2.329 billion, reflecting a one-time effect, while net profits surged 256.5% to €1.7 billion.

Between July and September of last year, problems with the brake system supplied by Continental negatively affected BMW Group's financial results. Approximately 1.5 million vehicles were affected, and the profit decreased.

GERMAN AUTOMAKERS IN DECLINE



Recently, the slowdown in China also negatively affected sales at fellow German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

Mercedes-Benz's net profit dropped 50.3% year-on-year to €3.8 billion from January to September.

The Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi, Bugatti, Seat, Skoda and Porsche also saw profits fall 60% to €3.4 billion from January to September.