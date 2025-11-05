Putin says Russia to conduct nuclear tests if other states do same

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is prepared to conduct nuclear tests if other countries do so first.

The declaration was made during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, which was called in response to media reports that the US tested nuclear weapons. Washington has not held a nuclear test since 1992.

Putin directed security officials to analyze the information and, if confirmed, prepare for Russia's own tests, which last conducted nuclear tests in 1990, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

He referenced a prior position, stating: "Back in 2023, it was stated that if the US or other states participating in the relevant treaty were to conduct such tests, Russia would also need to take appropriate responsive measures accordingly.

"In connection with this, I instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, special services, and related civilian agencies to gather additional information on this issue, analyze it at the Security Council forum, and submit coordinated proposals concerning the possibility of initiating preparations for nuclear weapon testing activities."

This follows US President Donald Trump's announcement late last month on his Truth Social platform that he had directed the Department of Defense to begin immediate nuclear weapons testing.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump wrote on Oct. 31, referring to his rebranded name for the department.

During the Security Council meeting, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov told Putin that he believed it is advisable to begin preparations for immediate full-scale nuclear testing, citing recent actions taken by the US concerning such arms.

Belousov went on to highlight the testing site in Russia's Novaya Zemlya, saying the readiness at the site allowed testing to be carried out on short notice.

Novaya Zemlya, an archipelago in northern Russia, was the site of the Soviet Union's 1961 test of the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated.

"If we do not take appropriate measures now, then time and opportunities for a timely response to the actions of the United States will be lost, since the time required to prepare for nuclear tests, depending on their type, ranges from several months to several years," Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov also said at the meeting in Moscow.

























