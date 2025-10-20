Trump boards Air Force One via small stairs amid heightened security in Florida

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Sunday using a smaller staircase at Palm Beach International Airport due to "increased security measures," according to a White House official cited by Fox News.

The tightened precautions came after the Secret Service discovered what appeared to be a hunting stand near the airport on Friday positioned with a "clear line of sight" toward the area where Trump's plane routinely parks and departs.

FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is leading the investigation, noting that the stand has not yet been linked to any suspect.

"No individuals were located at the scene," Patel told Fox News Digital, adding the FBI had deployed teams to collect evidence and analyze nearby cell phone data.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that agents found the structure during "advance security preparations" ahead of the president's arrival, emphasizing that "no individuals were present or involved at the location."

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," Guglielmi said.

The FBI and Secret Service are continuing the joint investigation in coordination with local law enforcement in Palm Beach County.





