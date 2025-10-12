Trump to meet hostage families before Knesset speech on Monday

Before addressing the Israeli parliament on Monday morning, US President Donald Trump will meet with relatives of hostages held by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the White House said on Saturday.



The White House said Trump is scheduled to travel to the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh later on Monday for a "Middle East peace ceremony" marking the agreement he brokered between Israel and Hamas.

According to the White House schedule, Air Force One is set to depart Washington on Sunday afternoon and land in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv at 9:20 am (0620 GMT) on Monday.



Trump is then expected to deliver an address to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, at 11 am, following a meeting with the families of the hostages inside the Knesset.

At 1 pm, the US president is scheduled to depart for Egypt, with arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh planned for 1:45 pm. The peace ceremony is set to begin at 2:30 pm, according to the schedule.



Trump is expected to depart later in the day and return to Washington.