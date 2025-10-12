Ukraine peace process at ‘dramatic’ stage amid rising tensions: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Sunday that the peace process around the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has reached a "dramatic" stage amid what it called escalating actions "from all sides."

Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in comments published on Telegram, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the possible delivery of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine by the US is a cause of "extreme concern" for Moscow.

"This weapon is special; it can be non-nuclear or nuclear. It has a long range, and it's a serious weapon. But at the same time, it cannot change the situation on the front lines," Peskov said.

He described the current moment in the conflict as "very dramatic," saying tensions are "being escalated on all sides."

"The Russian side continues to say that we are ready for a peaceful settlement. And we also hear (US President Donald Trump) constantly talking about the need to sit down at the negotiating table. And from this, we conclude that he still retains the political will," Peskov further said.

He went on to accuse European countries and Ukraine of showing "absolute unwillingness to do anything in this direction."

The Kremlin spokesman also cautioned that Russia must assume long-range missiles fired toward its territory could carry nuclear warheads.

"Just imagine: a long-range missile takes off and flies. We know it could be nuclear-capable. What should the Russian Federation think? Military experts overseas should understand this," he said.

Trump said Monday he was close to deciding whether to approve the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, though he also expressed a desire to "find out what they're doing with them, where they're sending them."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Axios last month that he had asked Trump for the missiles during their meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Days later, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Washington was considering the request and said Trump would make "the final determination."