SYRIAS SECURITY NOT SEPARATE FROM TÜRKIYES: FOREIGN MINISTER

Syria's security is inseparable from that of Türkiye, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, vowing that Ankara will continue to give comprehensive support to Syrians towards this end.

"We do not see Syria's security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following a meeting in Ankara with the attendance of National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.

During the security cooperation meeting held in the capital Ankara, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed with our Syrian brothers to strengthen our close coordination and cooperation to preserve and advance Syria's gains," he added.

Fidan highlighted that the talks in Ankara allowed a thorough examination of the strategic dimensions of the countries' relationship.

The meeting also addressed joint steps that can be taken to ensure Syria's security while preserving its territorial integrity, evaluating concrete plans comprehensively.

Stressing that the Syrian administration has the determination and resolve to overcome the difficult tests it faces, Fidan said comprehensive contacts with Syria continue at all levels after the Syrian people gained their freedom late last year.