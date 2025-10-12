Turkish President Erdoğan urges Israel to uphold commitment it made to Gaza ceasefire deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday called on Tel Aviv to uphold the commitment it has made under the new Gaza ceasefire deal, saying: "Now a much greater test awaits the Islamic world and humanity."

Speaking in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Erdoğan also addressed the humanitarian aid now on its way to Gaza under the deal, saying that efforts have accelerated and aid trucks sent by Türkiye have also started reaching the Palestinian enclave.

Erdoğan said steps should be taken before winter sets in, adding that the people of Gaza should be rescued from makeshift shelters and pledging Ankara's support.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, whose fourth anniversary is approaching, Erdoğan expressed hope that the war ends "as soon as possible," voicing readiness to do whatever is necessary to help resolve it.

Ankara is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine to stop the war and establish peace, said the president, adding that it prioritizes security in the Black Sea.