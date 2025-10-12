Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes

Pakistan Sunday called for dialogue and diplomacy with neighboring Afghanistan following border skirmishes that left dozens of soldiers killed and injured on both sides.

"Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, adding that the fight against terrorism is a "common cause."

At the same time, it added, Pakistan continues to "closely" monitor the situation and will take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people.

It comes a day after Saturday's border clashes, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghanistan confirmed that nine of its soldiers were killed in the clashes, and claimed Pakistan had lost 58.

Pakistan, for its part, confirmed the death of 23 of its soldiers and another 29 injured, which it blamed on an "unprovoked attack" by the Afghan Taliban and "Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij," a term the state uses for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

It also claimed that "more than two hundred (200) Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralized."

New Delhi has yet to react to the allegations by Pakistan's army.

Kabul said it halted attacks on Pakistani outposts after mediation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.