US Treasury Department announces new Iran-related sanctions

The US said on Wednesday that it imposed new sanctions, targeting Iranian weapons procurement networks supporting ballistic missile and military aircraft programs weapons.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 21 entities and 17 individuals involved in networks that facilitate the acquisition of "sensitive" goods and technology for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), as well as its missile and military aircraft production efforts.

According to the statement, the networks have assisted in activities, including the procurement of technology for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and the illicit purchase of a US-manufactured helicopter.

"The Iranian regime's support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.