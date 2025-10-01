Organized crime figure killed in Canada Starbucks shooting, 2 others wounded: Report

A man with ties to organized crime was shot dead and two others were seriously injured in a daylight attack at a Starbucks in Laval, a city just north of Montreal in Canada's Quebec province, according to a CBC report on Wednesday.

Radio-Canada identified the victim as Charalambos Theologou, known as "Bobby the Greek," a figure linked to the Chomedey Greeks gang, according to the broadcaster. The two wounded men were also said to be members of the group.

The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. local time at a busy strip mall near Highway 440 and 100th Avenue, CBC reported. Laval police said they responded after a 911 call, as the Starbucks and nearby shops were crowded with customers.

Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafreniere told reporters the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack connected to organized crime. He added that he did not believe any "innocent victims" were harmed.

Theologou was previously known for running an extortion ring in Laval, according to the CBC report. His criminal record included convictions for conspiracy, weapons charges and drug trafficking. He served four years in prison for conspiracy and aggravated assault in 2007, and five years for drug trafficking in 2010.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.