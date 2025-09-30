Trump imposes new tariffs on lumber, wood products to bolster national security

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday to impose tariffs on imports of timber, lumber and their derivative products to bolster American industry and protect national security.

The proclamation imposes a 10% global tariff on imports of softwood lumber and 25% on certain upholstered furniture, which will increase to 30% on Jan. 1.

It also imposes a 25% global tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities, which will increase to 50% on Jan. 1.

The new rates would start Oct. 14, according to the proclamation.

The action follows a report by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who concluded that imports of wood products are being brought into the US in quantities and under conditions that "threaten to impair national security" under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

According to the proclamation, the UK, the EU, and Japan will enjoy "more favorable treatment" that reflects the terms of their trade deals with the US.





