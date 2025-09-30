Trump administration wants to deploy 100 troops to Illinois, says Gov. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker slammed a reported plan Monday by the Trump administration to deploy troops to the state.

"We're being told the Trump Administration wants to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois," Pritzker said on the US-based social media company, X.

Pritzker voiced concern about reports of federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and agents abusing their power in the state.

"One thing is clear — none of this is making Illinois safer," he added.

His remarks came amid growing tension between the federal government and states on immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized local officials for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and is reportedly considering federal troop deployments to bolster enforcement efforts.





