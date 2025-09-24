US envoy says Syria, Israel close to ‘de-escalation’ agreement

US Special Envoy Tom Barrack said that Syria and Israel are close to signing a "de-escalation" agreement, according to local media.

The prospective agreement would stipulate that Israel will halt its attacks in exchange for Syria's commitment not to move heavy equipment and machinery near the Israeli border, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV.

The US envoy pointed out "good faith" in both parties throughout the process, as the anticipated pact would serve as the first step toward a security agreement.

Barrack added that the agreement was expected to be finalized and announced by US President Donald Trump this week, despite insufficient progress and the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

US President Donald Trump hoped to finalize and announce the agreement this week, but it has been delayed due to insufficient progress, Barrack added.

Israel and Syria have been in talks, which reportedly focused on an Israeli-drafted security agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier claimed progress in talks with Damascus.

Since Assad's ouster, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria and expanded its control, even as Damascus refrained from hostile action.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and, after Assad's fall, seized the buffer zone and declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void.





