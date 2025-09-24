Fatalities, injuries in Texas immigration shooting

Multiple people were killed and injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas in the US state of Texas, according to officials and local media reports.

Police responded to the incident at the ICE detention facility near Interstate 35E highway before 7 am (1200GMT), ABC affiliate television station WFAA reported, citing police sources.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shooting on US social media company X, saying: "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities."

At least three people were critically wounded and a gunman was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office, sources told WFAA.

Noem said "the shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound" and that authorities do not yet know the motive.

Authorities searched for possible additional shooters, WFAA said, though it remains unclear whether other gunmen were involved.

Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

- More aggressive immigration enforcement

The shooting comes amid significantly intensified ICE operations under US President Donald Trump's administration since his inauguration in January.

The US Homeland Security Department announced Tuesday that over 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the US since Jan. 20, including approximately 1.6 million voluntary departures and more than 400,000 formal deportations.

ICE operations target both undocumented immigrants and individuals with criminal records as part of the administration's expanded enforcement efforts.

Immigration advocates, however, say Trump had pledged to go after criminals, gang members, and terrorists among the immigrant population, but instead ended up targeting longtime law-abiding irregular migrants, including many with families and jobs.

They also complain of unlawful ICE detentions by agents wearing masks and refusing to provide identification.





