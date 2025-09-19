Yale University donates $1M to group supporting Israeli army

Yale University reportedly donated $1 million to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), which raises funds for the Israeli army, according to a student-led advocacy group on Thursday.

The Yale Endowment Justice Coalition, a student-led group advocating for ethical investment and financial transparency at the university, disclosed the donation after reviewing Yale's 2024 IRS Form 990 Schedule I. The form outlines grants issued through the university's donor-advised fund program.

"FIDF is an American nonprofit that helps recruit 'lone soldiers' to carry out Israel's occupation in Palestine and the genocide in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

Endowment Justice Coalition criticized Yale's donor-advised fund program, saying the university enables wealthy donors to establish funds through its Office of Planned Giving.

"Yale takes legal control of the donation, invests it with the university endowment, and annually distributes donations to qualified charities," the coalition said, adding that while donors may suggest recipients, the university has final approval.

"While nonprofits like Notre Dame and other foundations restrict charities to those aligned with their mission, Yale evidently approves distributions to those aligned with scholasticide and genocide — against education, and against humanity," the group added, with scholasticide referring to the destruction of educational systems.

Endowment Justice Coalition launched a parallel fundraising campaign under the slogan "Yalies for Humanity," seeking to raise $15,500 for Palestinian families in Khan Younis and southern Gaza, and for Health Workers 4 Palestine.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,100 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.