US senator introduces 'historic' resolution to formally recognize Palestinian state

US Senator Jeff Merkley introduced a first-of-its-kind resolution in the Senate Thursday calling on the US to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

"Recognition of a Palestinian state is not only a practical step the United States can take to help build a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom, dignity, and security, but it is the right thing to do.

"America has a responsibility to lead, and the time to act is now," said Merkley in a statement.

The resolution calls for US recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel in accordance with international law and the principles of a two-state solution.

"This resolution calls for a different course. First, an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, and influx of aid. But then, a foundation for peace and prosperity for the future—and the only viable path for that is two states for two peoples. The goal of a Palestinian state can't be put off any longer if we want the next generation to avoid suffering from the same insecurity and affliction," Merkley said.

According to the statement, the senator introduced the resolution following a trip in August with Senator Chris Van Hollen to the Gaza border, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt.

Merkley's resolution comes as world leaders are set to meet at the UN General Assembly in New York City next week, where a number of US allies are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Tina Smith, Tammy Baldwin and Mazie Hirono.

It has also been endorsed by J Street, a prominent pro-Israel, pro-peace advocacy group.

While the resolution is getting widespread support, the US just vetoed a draft resolution that would have demanded an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip and the "immediate, dignified and unconditional" release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.

The draft resolution received 14 votes in favor. It marked the sixth time the US has exercised its veto in the UN Security Council during the nearly two-year war.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,100 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.







