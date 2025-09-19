Turkish students in US supported at TURKEN House in New York

TURKEN House, a student dormitory in New York established with support from the Turkish Youth and Education Service Foundation (TURGEV), is providing housing, academic support and cultural activities for Turkish students in the US, the group said in a statement.

Located in Manhattan, the facility serves as both accommodation and a community hub, offering opportunities for cultural exchange, personal growth and academic development.

The complex includes 80 apartments-56 studios, 22 two-bedroom units and 2 one-bedroom units-with housing for 204 students, equally divided between male and female residents. Security is maintained with 24-hour camera monitoring and card-access control.

Facilities also include communal kitchens, a prayer room, laundry services, private and group study areas, fitness rooms and a multifunctional conference hall.

According to TURGEV, the conference hall regularly hosts career seminars, cultural workshops and personal development programs aimed at strengthening students' academic, social and professional skills.

Among long-term residents are 20 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs at Columbia University, New York University (NYU) and Fordham University. The student body also includes doctors, researchers, teachers and individuals enrolled in English-language training programs.





