Utah Governor Cox: Kirk shooting suspect so far not cooperating

The suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is refusing to cooperate with investigators, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday.



"The suspect has not been cooperating so far," Cox told broadcaster NBC.



Cox said the 22-year-old suspect came from a conservative family but held a "leftist ideology," and spent time in the "deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture and these other dark places."



He added that social media had played "a direct role in every single assassination and assassination attempt that we have seen over the last five, six years."



Cox said the suspect had been in a romantic relationship with his roommate, "who is transitioning from male to female." The roommate is cooperating with authorities and was "shocked" by the incident, the Utah governor said.



Kirk, 31, a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck while speaking at an outdoor event at the university on Wednesday and later died of his injuries. State officials have described the case as a political assassination and said they would seek the death penalty.



Kirk did not hold elected office but was a powerful force in grassroots conservative politics, leading youth organization Turning Point USA, hosting a popular podcast and attracting millions of followers on social media.



Turning Point USA said it will hold a memorial at a 60,000-seat stadium near Phoenix on September 21. Trump has indicated he may attend Kirk's funeral.



Prosecutors are preparing charges and FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to face questions on the case during congressional testimony in the coming days.



