US House approves legislation featuring plan to repeal Iraq war authorizations

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved an $892.6 billion defense policy bill that includes repealing two decades-old laws that authorized military action against Iraq.

The bill, which sets policy and authorizes funding for the US military, passed 231-196, mostly along party lines.

Among nearly two dozen adopted amendments was a measure to scrap the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War and the 1991 measure that allowed force in the Gulf War, with backing from Democrats and 49 Republicans.

According to The Hill newspaper, the amendment could make it more difficult for presidents to bypass Congress when ordering military action.

"It is time for Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over matters of war and peace," said Gregory Meeks, a Democratic co-sponsor of the measure, while debating the bill.

US presidents have often leaned on these authorizations to justify operations. In January 2020, President Donald Trump cited the 2002 law for the strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani inside Iran.

The bill now goes to the Senate. Both chambers must pass the same version before it can be signed into law by the president, who holds veto power.





