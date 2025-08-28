Trump’s officer surge cut crime in DC, but trust eroded, mayor says

Democratic Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser on Wednesday credited US President Donald Trump's "surge of federal law enforcement" with reducing crime in the capital but warned that the deployment of immigration agents and National Guard troops has left residents fearful and eroded trust in authorities.

Bowser said overall crime has declined since Trump launched the initiative on Aug. 7, citing a sharp drop in carjackings and other violent offenses. Speaking to reporters, she highlighted the expansion of federal law enforcement and its partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, according to NBC News.

Carjackings -- which she called the "most troubling" crime in 2023 -- fell 87% compared with the same 20-day period last year, while overall crime dropped 15%. She added that more illegal guns have been seized, while robberies, homicides and other gun-related crimes have also declined.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city," Bowser said. "We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us."

But Bowser strongly criticized the involvement of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the deployment of National Guard troops from other states.

"What we know is not working is a break in trust between police and community, especially with new federal partners in our community," she said. "We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked, and national guards from other states has not been an efficient use of those resources."

"I am devastated by people living in fear," Bowser added, stressing that federal support should remain focused on violent crime and coordinated closely with local authorities.



