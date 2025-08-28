Trump administration moves to limit visas for students, journalists, exchange visitors

The Trump administration is pushing a new rule that would shorten how long international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists can remain in the US.

The proposal, published Thursday in the Federal Register, would end the long-standing practice of granting F visas for students, J visas for exchange visitors and I visas for foreign media members for the "duration of status," meaning the span of a student's educational program or a journalist's assignment.

Currently, the visas remain valid as long as holders comply with their terms. Under the change, visa holders would be admitted for a fixed period and be required to apply for extensions if they need more time.

"Unlike most nonimmigrant classifications, which are admitted for a fixed time period, aliens in the F, J, and most I classifications … are currently admitted … for the period of time that they are complying with the terms and conditions of their nonimmigrant classification," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in the notice. "DHS proposes to amend its regulations by changing the admission period … from duration of status to an admission for a fixed time period."

Under the proposed rule, student and exchange visitor visas would be capped at four years. Foreign journalists, whose visas can currently last several years, would be limited to 240 days, or just 90 days in the case of Chinese nationals.

DHS said the change is designed to combat "visa abuse" and improve its ability to "properly vet and oversee" those entering the US under the categories.

The public has 30 days to submit feedback on the proposal through the Federal eRulemaking Portal.