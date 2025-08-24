US envoy meets Netanyahu to discuss Israel’s relations with Lebanon, Syria

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Sunday, local media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Barrack, who also serves as the US Ambassador to Türkiye, met with the Israeli premier to discuss "a US request that Israel restrain its strikes in Lebanon" and engage in "negotiations with Syria."

The US envoy also met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the newspaper said.

US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus joined Barrack during his visit.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.