Hurricane warning in the US

As the US prepares for Hurricane Erin approaching from the Atlantic Ocean, a mandatory evacuation order has been announced for the residents of Hatteras Island, North Carolina.

A severe flood warning has been issued for the island, and a state of emergency has been declared in Dare County, to which the island belongs.

Hurricane Erin, with winds reaching 165 kilometers per hour and advancing as a "Category 2" storm, is not expected to make landfall. However, it is predicted to cause strong storms, dangerous waves, and coastal flooding.