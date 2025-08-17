Trump lashes out at media over Alaska summit coverage

US President Donald Trump looks towards Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference following their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, 15 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at media coverage of his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that news outlets distort the truth regardless of his actions.

"It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding: "There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me."

Trump called Friday's meeting "great," referring to the Russia-Ukraine war as "Biden's stupid War, a war that should have never happened."

In a separate post, he suggested extreme bias against himself. "If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal."

Trump and Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting Friday, with the Russian leader saying they reached an "understanding."

Following the summit, Trump said it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders "to get it done."

Zelensky will meet Trump at the White House on Monday alongside several European leaders.