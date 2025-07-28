US issues heat warnings for eastern, southeastern regions under heat dome

The US issued numerous heat warnings and advisories Monday as an intense heat dome brings dangerously hot conditions to eastern and southeastern regions.

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The National Weather Service warned of "dangerously hot conditions" with heat index values up to 46C (115F).

Heat advisories cover additional areas including Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Pennsylvania, where heat index values could reach 40C (104F).

The service cautioned that "heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," it urged.

It specifically warned against leaving young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

A heat dome occurs when high atmospheric pressure traps hot air over a region like a lid, preventing it from rising and cooling. This meteorological phenomenon can persist for days or weeks, creating prolonged periods of extreme heat.

Extreme heat and severe thunderstorms struck New York City and the surrounding tri-state area, which includes parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, over the weekend, triggering heat advisories and putting pressure on the city's power infrastructure.

It caused significant travel disruptions, with hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at major airports across the region.