US school groups sue Trump over $6B education freeze

A coalition of US school districts and advocacy groups on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a $6 billion freeze on congressionally approved education funding.

The lawsuit aims to force the US Education Department and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to release vital funds for low-income students, English learners, immigrant education, after-school programs, and teacher training.

The $6 billion funding freeze began on July 1, the usual date for allocating federal school aid, after states were alerted a day earlier of a "programmatic review," raising concerns among districts over potential program and staff cuts.

Led by Alaska school districts and American Federation of Teachers affiliates, the lawsuit argues the funding freeze violates the Administrative Procedure Act, the Impoundment Control Act, and the constitutional separation of powers.

Madeline Aguillard, superintendent of Kuspuk School District, said withholding federal funds threatens critical programs that support rural Alaska's mobile and underserved students, hindering teacher recruitment, safe after-school spaces, and essential educational services.

The coalition also comprises multiple school districts and teachers' unions from states including Alaska, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

"The Trump Administration has no legitimate reason to withhold these funds, other than to try to sow chaos and deprive certain schools and students of the resources they are entitled to," said Wendy G. Coleman, president of the American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania.