US Senate narrowly advances Trump’s $9B spending cut plan

The US Senate voted Tuesday to advance a $9 billion spending cut package backed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

The 51-50 vote moves forward a bill that would slash foreign aid and federal funding for public broadcasting. Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

The bill now faces up to 10 hours of debate and further procedural hurdles before a final vote.

If passed, it must return to the House before a Friday deadline.





