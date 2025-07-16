US Embassy in Iraq condemns drone attacks on oil fields

The US Embassy in Iraq has condemned the drone attacks that hit oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdish region, according to an official statement.

In a statement Tuesday, the embassy said: "The United States condemns the recent drone attacks throughout Iraq, including the July 14 and July 15 drone attacks on critical infrastructure at the Khormala and Sarsang oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."

It urged the Iraqi government to "exercise its authority to prevent armed actors from launching these attacks against sites within its own territory, including locations where Iraqi and international companies have invested in Iraq's future."

The embassy decried the attacks as "unacceptable," saying they "undermine Iraq's sovereignty, and hurt Iraq's efforts to attract foreign investment."

The Sarsang field is managed by HKN Energy, a privately owned US oil and gas firm operating in Iraq's Kurdish region.