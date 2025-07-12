Trump: Immigration agents to arrest rock-throwing "slimeballs"

US President Donald Trump slammed protesters on Friday who allegedly threw rocks and bricks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, calling them "SLIMEBALLS" and ordering the arrests.

"I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the protesters caused "tremendous damage" to brand new government vehicles and voiced concern about the "disrespect" for law enforcement.

Trump directed Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan to order ICE, Homeland Security and law enforcement officers to stop their vehicles and arrest anyone who attacks them with rocks, bricks, by "using whatever means is necessary to do so."

The president also granted ICE officers authority to defend themselves if attacked, emphasizing that he does not want to see law enforcement vehicles targeted again.

"AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION," he added.

Hours earlier, Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured flood-stricken Texas, where he took part in a roundtable with first responders and carried out an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Federal agents encountered dozens of protesters Thursday as they carried out an immigration enforcement operation at Glass House Farms in rural Camarillo, California.

At one point, protesters confronted the agents, some of whom responded by throwing smoke canisters and flashbangs toward the crowd. After tear gas was used, several individuals were seen throwing what appeared to be rocks back at the agents, according to ABC 7.





