Iran confirms prisoners escaped during Israeli strike on Evin prison

Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that some prisoners escaped after the Israeli missile attack on Evin prison in the capital, during the brief war between the two nations.



A small number of prisoners managed to escape after the bombing almost three weeks ago, said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir. He did not give an exact number.



The spokesman went on to say that five prisoners were among at least 71 people who were killed.



Israel described the attack as a symbolic blow against Iran's government.



Activists and former inmates said the attack had jeopardized the lives of political prisoners. Several Europeans are also imprisoned in Evin.

