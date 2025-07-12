MACRON: EU MUST PREPARE TO RETALIATE AGAINST TRUMPS TARIFFS

 Contact Us
France’s President Macron urges the EU to fast-track retaliatory measures, including the Anti-Coercion Instrument, after the US threatened 30% tariffs on EU goods.

Published July 12,2025
The European Union should accelerate the preparation of retaliatory measures, including anti-coercion instruments, after the United States threatened 30% tariffs on imported EU goods, France's president said on Saturday.

"It is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union's determination to defend European interests resolutely," Macron wrote on X.

The EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) allows the bloc to retaliate against third countries that put economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, and offers wide scope for action. It allows the EU to limit access to public procurement tenders for companies from a third country and to take action affecting services trade or investment.