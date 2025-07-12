Russia to send AI model GigaChat to international space station

The head of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Dmitry Bakanov, announced that they plan to send the artificial intelligence model GigaChat, developed by Sberbank, to the International Space Station (ISS).

Speaking at the "CIPR 2025" conference held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Bakanov stated that Russian cosmonauts will be supported by artificial intelligence.

"We will send GigaChat to the ISS. The next manned space mission is scheduled for the fall, followed by another in March. We aim to complete this by fall," he said.

GigaChat, developed in 2023 by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, is seen as Russia's alternative to ChatGPT.