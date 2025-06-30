TRUMPS UKRAINE ENVOY DENIES RUSSIAS STALLING CLAIMS, URGES IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE

US President Donald Trump's special presidential envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on Monday rejected Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's claims that the US is stalling peace negotiations, urging an "immediate ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine.

Kellogg described Peskov's recent comments on negotiations as "Orwellian" and dismissed Russian assertions as "unfounded."

His remarks on X followed Peskov's Sunday remarks, where he said peace talks progress depends on Kyiv and Washington's efforts.

The envoy emphasized that Trump has remained "consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war."

"We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war," Kellogg said.

The envoy added that Russia cannot delay negotiations while simultaneously attacking Ukraine.

"A great deal depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime. It depends on how effectively Washington's mediation efforts will continue," Peskov said on Belarus 1 TV.

Saying Russia's position in this regard is "well known," Peskov said the situation on the ground cannot be ignored and must be taken into account.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak also criticized Peskov's statements as "manipulation," arguing that Russia remains "unprepared" for peace.

On June 2, the Turkish metropolis Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, after the first round on May 16.