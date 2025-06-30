Trump says US 'should be paying 1% Interest, or better'

US President Donald Trump on Monday demanded America should pay 1% interest rates or lower, criticizing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the board for their policy.

"We should be paying 1% Interest, or better," Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing major world economies' interest rate data with a mark between Japan's 0.5% and Denmark's 1.75%, indicating where the US "should be."

"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell, and his entire Board, should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to the United States," Trump wrote.

He said Fed officials "have one of the easiest, yet most prestigious, jobs in America, and they have FAILED."

Trump claimed proper monetary policy would save America "Trillions of Dollars in Interest Cost," adding: "The Board just sits there and watches, so they are equally to blame."

The president has repeatedly demanded Fed interest rate cuts, citing European central bank moves and warning delays could stall the US economy.