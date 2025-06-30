Trump envoy continues communication with Iran: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Monday that US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been in ongoing communication with Iranian officials.

"Steve Witkoff has been in communication, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians. That communication continues," Leavitt said during the daily press briefing. "The president himself has not talked to Iran."

Her remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue following a US-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on June 24, halting nearly two weeks of war between Israel and Iran.

The war erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iranian authorities.

The US also bombed Iran's Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.