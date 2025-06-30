6 killed in plane crash in Midwestern US

Six people were killed when a small aircraft crashed near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio, in the Midwest of the US, on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at around 6.55 am local time (1055GMT), approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the airport and seven minutes after takeoff, according to officials.

"We are heartbroken to report that there are no survivors," said Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, during a press conference.

When the plane crashed in the Midwest, it was carrying four passengers and two crew members.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident, with the NTSB leading the probe.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as investigators begin their probe.