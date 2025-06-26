US Embassy in Doha lifts travel restrictions to Al Udeid Air Base

The American Embassy in Qatar lifted restrictions on travel to the US' Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, the State Department said Thursday.

"Embassy personnel may resume normal access, and we no longer recommend limiting non-essential travel to the base," it said.

It added that the agency will continue to monitor regional developments and provide further updates as needed.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the air base on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites Sunday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces, alongside Qatar, "successfully" defended against the attack, confirming there were no casualties to American or Qatari personnel.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Thursday that repelling the attack on the air base was "the largest single Patriot engagement in US military history."

"We were joined in this engagement by the Qatari Patriot crews," Caine told reporters.