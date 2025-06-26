UN experts condemn recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated May 20, 2025, shows a view of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran. (AFP Photo)

UN experts on Thursday unequivocally condemned Sunday's US aerial attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites.

"These attacks violate the most fundamental rules of world order since 1945-the prohibition on the aggressive use of military force and the duties to respect sovereignty and not to coercively intervene in another country," experts said in a statement. "The attacks also seriously threatened human rights, including the rights to life, security of the person, health, a clean environment and self-determination of the people of Iran."

They urged all parties to refrain from further uses of force and to remain committed to the peaceful settlement of international disputes in accordance with the UN Charter, including through the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and with respect for the human rights of all people.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility on June 22, and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran's nuclear program.



The strikes came as Israel's air raids against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, which began June 13, were continuing.

The 12-day war between Israel and Iran concerning Tel Aviv's nuclear program was halted Tuesday after a ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump.