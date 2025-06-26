TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ALL FORMS OF ATTACKS VIOLATING QATARS SOVEREIGNTY: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday. According to the statement by the Directorate of Communications, during the call, Erdoğan condemned all attacks violating Qatar’s sovereignty and affirmed that Türkiye will always stand by its Qatari brothers.

Published June 26,2025
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said that Ankara condemned "all forms of attacks" that violate Qatar's sovereignty, stressing Türkiye's support for its "Qatari brothers," in a phone call with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, said the country's Communications Directorate.

During the talks, they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan noted that during the NATO Summit, he spoke with his counterparts about the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The Turkish leader expressed his hope that the parties would adhere to a de facto ceasefire and that the peace achieved would be sustained.