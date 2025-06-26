TRUMPS TARIFF DEADLINES NOT CRITICAL: WHITE HOUSE

US President Donald Trump might extend his tariff deadlines on reciprocal tariffs, the White House said Thursday.

Asked if the president is still committed to reaching trade agreements by the deadline, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the date is "not critical."

"The president can simply provide these countries with a deal if they refuse to make us one by the deadline," she said. "And that means the president can pick a reciprocal tariff rate that he believes is advantageous for the United States and for the American worker."

As for potential trade deals, Leavitt stressed US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer is working "very hard," and he has had very good and productive discussions with many of the US' key trading partners.

"Perhaps it (deadline) could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make," Leavitt added.

Trump threatened last month to impose a 50% direct tariff on the EU effective June 1, because trade talks were "going nowhere."

But after speaking to European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, Trump extended the deadline to July 9.

Trump also faces the end of a 90-day reprieve on imposing reciprocal tariffs on almost every other nation.

The respite that reduced the almost universal tariffs to a blanket 10% will end July 8.