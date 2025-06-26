Pakistani premier lauds Trump’s ‘decisive leadership’ in reaching Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded US President Donald Trump's "decisive leadership" in reaching a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to "continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace to the Middle East," on a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement from the Pakistani premier's office.

"The Prime Minister appreciated President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel," it said.

Sharif also expressed his gratitude to Rubio for the "key role played by the US in the Pakistan-India ceasefire."

"The Prime Minister and Secretary Rubio agreed to continue working closely to strengthen Pakistan-US relations particularly through enhanced trade," the statement noted.

"While appreciating these efforts, Secretary Rubio said the US would like to work with Pakistan for promoting peace and stability to the region," it added.

It was the second call between Sharif and Rubio this week, after the two discussed the then-ongoing Iran-Israel conflict last Friday, with Islamabad offering to play a part in any effort for peace in the region.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb -- a claim denied by Iran. The assault killed 606 victims and injured 5,332.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing 28 people and wounding 3,238, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, Trump announced a ceasefire late Monday, which appears to be holding.