US issues travel warnings for Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

The US State Department issued comprehensive travel advisories across the Middle East on Monday as tensions escalated following an Iranian retaliatory strike on the American Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The US Embassy in Kuwait advised personnel to exercise increased vigilance and imposed temporary restrictions on military installations. Access to Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Patriot is limited to essential personnel only.

American citizens were warned of potential flight delays, cancellations and unexpected travel disruptions.

Kuwait Airways announced the precautionary suspension of outbound flights due to regional developments.

The US Embassy in Manama, Bahrain temporarily shifted employees to telework due to "heightened regional tensions." Citizens were advised to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel.

The embassy remains open for routine and emergency services but warned of longer wait times.

Bahrain shut down its airspace temporarily after sirens were activated in the country amid Iran's attack on the US base in Qatar.

The US State Department said the American Embassy in Jerusalem will conduct limited operations from Tuesday through Friday, providing emergency passports only.

Citizens seeking to depart Israel were advised to "take the first available option, even if it is not your first choice of destination."

The department said Iran's airspace remains closed "due to hostilities with Israel." American citizens were advised to depart by road to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia or Turkmenistan if safe.

The State Department said it cannot provide direct government-assisted departure from Iran.

It said dual nationals must exit using Iranian passports and should expect checkpoints and questioning.

The warnings followed an Iranian missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base and earlier US recommendations for Americans in Qatar to shelter in place.

The US targeted three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, with six bunker buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.