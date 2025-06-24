Trump says Israel, Iran wanted to end war 'equally'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel and Iran wanted to end the war as he claimed credit for destroying Iran's nuclear facilities before halting the conflict.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran beginning June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of fighting between the two arch-foes, Trump announced overnight Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.