Prosecutors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking, racketeering trial rest case

Prosecutors in the Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial rested their case Tuesday after 29 days of testimony in the US state of New York, according to media reports.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro made a motion for an acquittal on all counts against Combs, 55, who was arrested last September and pleaded not guilty to the charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Shapiro argued that the government failed to meet its burden to prove the allegations against Combs, but legal experts said it is a routine motion that is usually denied.

For the racketeering charge, Shapiro said prosecutors failed to show that anyone conspired with Combs.

"There's, at best, thin proof that any of the other employees willingly participated in crimes with and for Mr. Combs," she said, adding that Combs' assistants "didn't know much, if anything, about what went on between Mr. Combs and his girlfriends in the hotel rooms."

Prosecutors showed sexually explicit videos to the jury to try and bolster their case on the other charges, but Shapiro argued that Combs "actually took steps to conceal the nature of the sexual activity he was engaging in from his employees" and he and one of his four accusers, "Jane," booked entertainers and escorts together to avoid run-ins with Combs' staff.

The defense is expected to present its entire case Wednesday, with reports that Combs' legal team does not plan to call any witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday and Friday.

Combs could face up to life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.