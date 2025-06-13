US warns citizens to leave Iran 'immediately' after Israeli attack

The US State Department on Friday issued a warning to American citizens in Iran, urging them to leave the country "immediately" due to escalating regional tensions after the latest Israeli attack.

"U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if you are there. U.S. citizens who are unable to depart Iran should shelter in place," it said in a statement.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization closed the country's airspace until further notice as of Friday, it said, adding that US citizens seeking to depart Iran should confirm travel plans with their airlines.

"U.S. citizens in Iran face serious, increasing dangers due to rising regional tensions.

"The U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran," it added.

Israeli forces attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting it as an attempt to "eliminate" Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities, causing a dramatic increase in regional tensions.

The US Embassy in Israel directed that all government employees and their family members in Israel, West Bank and Gaza continue to shelter in place "until further notice."

The Ben Gurion Airport is currently closed, and there are no commercial or charter flights operating from there, the mission said, adding that land crossings to Jordan are currently operating.

"Given the security situation, there are currently no plans to evacuate or assist Americans in departing Israel at this time," it said.