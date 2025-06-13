Federal judge blocks Trump from deploying National Guard to Los Angeles

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump from federalizing the California National Guard and deploying troops to Los Angeles amidst the immigration protests in the state of California.

"His actions were illegal--both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," US District Judge Charles Breyer wrote in his ruling granting the injunction.

"Defendants are temporarily ENJOINED from deploying members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles," the judge continued. "Defendants are DIRECTED to return control of the California National Guard to Governor (Gavin) Newsom."

Trump initially ordered the federalization of 2,000 members of the California National Guard over the weekend, as tensions escalated in the streets of Los Angeles.

The president also authorized an additional 2,000 National Guard members and 700 US Marines to assist with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles to detain suspected undocumented migrants living there.

The order is effective until June 13 to give both sides time to file their arguments and appeals in court.

The judge scheduled a hearing for June 20 for both sides to present their cases.





