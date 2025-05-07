2nd US fighter jet crashes into Red Sea after failed landing attempt

A US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed into the Red Sea after failing to land on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing two US officials.

According to the report, the jet went overboard Tuesday night after missing the arresting wire. Both aviators ejected safely and suffered minor injuries.

It was the second Super Hornet lost from the same ship in just over a week. A previous jet was accidentally pulled off the deck during towing on April 28.

Both incidents are being investigated by the US Navy.



